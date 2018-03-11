At Least 2 Dead In New York City Helicopter Crash

A helicopter crashed in New York City's East River on Sunday evening, killing at least two people, authorities say.

The Eurocopter AS350 went down in the waters between the boroughs of Manhattan and Queens just after 7 p.m. ET, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman.

The helicopter was "reportedly inverted in the water," Sean Carlson of member station WNYC quotes the spokesman as saying.

Police and firefighters are responding to the scene at the scene and divers have entered the water, the New York City Police Department said on Twitter.

Eric Phillips, a spokesman for the mayor's office, confirmed the fatalities, tweeting, there's "At least one survivor, at least two fatalities. Divers are still in the water."

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash. It's not clear how many people were on board.

