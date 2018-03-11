2 Dead In New York City Helicopter Crash

Updated at 10:10 p.m. ET

A helicopter carrying six people crashed in New York City's East River on Sunday evening, killing at least two people. An additional three people are in critical condition and the pilot freed himself, authorities say.

The Eurocopter AS350 went down in the waters between the boroughs of Manhattan and Queens just after 7 p.m. ET, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman.

The helicopter was "reportedly inverted in the water," Sean Carlson of member station WNYC quotes the FAA spokesman as saying.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene at the scene and divers have been deployed, the New York City Police Department said on Twitter.

Eric Phillips, a spokesman for the mayor's office, confirmed the fatalities, tweeting, adding that there is "at least one survivor."

Six people including the pilot were aboard the private helicopter charter, owned by touring company Liberty Helicopters, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said in a press conference.

"The pilot freed himself — the other five did not," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters.

The National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.