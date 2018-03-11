2 Dead In New York City Helicopter Crash

Updated at 11:12 p.m. ET

A helicopter carrying six people crashed in New York City's East River on Sunday evening, killing at least two people. An additional three people are in critical condition and the pilot escaped, authorities say.

The Eurocopter AS350 went down in the waters between the boroughs of Manhattan and Queens just after 7 p.m. ET, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman.

The helicopter was "reportedly inverted in the water," Sean Carlson of member station WNYC quotes the FAA spokesman as saying.

"The pilot freed himself — the other five did not," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a press conference Sunday night. All five passengers were recovered by divers deployed by police and firefighters, he said. Three people were found in critical condition and have been taken to the hospital, Nigro added. Two others were pronounced dead on the scene.

"The pilot is OK, we've taken him to the hospital to be checked out," Fire Commissioner Nigro said.

Six people including the pilot were aboard the private helicopter charter, owned by touring company Liberty Helicopters, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill told reporters.

A bystander who caught the crash on video posted a clip to Twitter showing the helicopter plunging into the river before flipping over with its blades chopping at the water.

The National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.