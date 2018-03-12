Top Stories: A.G. Sessions On U.S. Asylum Applications; Nepal Plane Crash

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— GOP Pours Cash Into Pennsylvania Special Election To Prevent An Upset Defeat.

— Attorney General Sessions Reshapes Who Qualifies For Asylum.

— Passenger Plane Crashes At Nepal Airport; Dozens Of Injuries Reported.

— Fishing Boats 'Going Dark' Raise Suspicion Of Illegal Catches, Report Says.

— Brackets For Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament Are Released.

— The All Songs Considered SXSW Preview, 2018.

And here are more early headlines:

3rd Winter Storm In 2 Weeks Poised To Strike The Northeast. (Weather.com)

Trump To Visit Border Wall Prototypes In Calif. Tomorrow. (AP)

British Leader Holds Meeting On Poisoning Of Russian Ex-Spy. (Reuters)

80th Anniversary Of Nazi Germany's Annexation Of Austria. (AFP)

Scientology Church Is Launching Its Own Channel. (USA Today)