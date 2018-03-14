Here Is Video Footage Of A Guy Dressed As Elsa Freeing A Police Van Trapped In Snow

There was a snowstorm in Boston yesterday, yet again. The third nor'easter in 10 days.

A Boston man decided to let the storm rage on, and — oh, what are we doing. You read the headline already.

Just be sure to turn on the audio, so you can hear the bar full of cheering spectators. They're having way too much fun watching to go out and help, and at one point break into an extremely approximate version of "Let It Go."

If you have any questions, Buzzfeed and People both spoke with Jason Triplett, a.k.a. Hero Elsa. He did it for laughs and wants to meet Adam Rippon.

For our part, we on the Two-Way apologize. We didn't interview anybody. And we attempted to write something more entertaining than just watching these videos, and we have failed.

We also considered writing something informative about the brutal weather, but we have concluded you'd be better off with the quality reporting from WGBH and WBUR.

So. Back to the good stuff:

Never change, Boston.

But maybe brush up on your Disney songs.