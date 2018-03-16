U.S. Military Helicopter Carrying 7 People Crashes In Iraq

A Pentagon spokesman traveling with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says that a U.S. military helicopter crashed after hitting a power line in western Anbar province in Iraq with seven people aboard.

Pentagon officials said the crash occurred Thursday afternoon near the town of Qaim. It was not immediately clear if there were any survivors.

"Rescue teams are responding to the scene of the downed aircraft at this time," U.S. Central Command said in a brief statement.

The Associated Press adds: