UMBC's Retrievers Put Virginia In A Hole, Then Buried Every Single Bracket

The NCAA men's basketball tournament has included 64 teams every year since 1985, split into four quadrants and seeded 1-16. In all those years — in 135 tries — no 16 seed had ever beaten a top-seeded team.

Until the University of Maryland-Baltimore County beat the stuffing out of Virginia, the best team in the country, 74-54 on Friday night.

All of which is to say, if anyone claims they picked against Virginia in their tournament pool, you should feel comfortable not believing them.

The Retrievers — who made half their three-point shots against easily the best defensive team in the country — were led by 28 points from senior guard Jairus Lyles, and also presumably every four-leaf clover along the shoulders of I-95.

UMBC outscored Virginia 53-33 in the second half, and also outrebounded the Cavaliers despite giving up a lot of height.

University of Maryland-Baltimore County advances to play ninth-seeded Kansas State on Sunday.

The Virginia Cavaliers advance to wincing at trivia questions for the rest of their lives.

"I told our guys we had a historic season," coach Tony Bennett said after the game. "And then we go and make history as the first top seed to lose."