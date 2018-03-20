Top Stories: New Texas Blast; U.K. Wants Search Warrant For Data Mining Firm

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Bomb Destined For Austin Explodes At FedEx Facility Near San Antonio.

— French Ex-President Questioned On Claims He Took Funds From Gadhafi.

— U.K. Seeks Search Warrant On Cambridge Analytica; CEO Seen In Hidden Camera Report.

— The Weinstein Co. Files For Bankruptcy, Cancels Non-Disclosure Agreements.

— Sudan, World's Last Male Northern White Rhino, Dies.

And here are more early headlines:

Controversial Saudi Crown Prince to Meet With Trump. (CNBC)

Congressional Deadline Looms For Must Pass Spending Bill. (CNN)

U.N. Official Says War Crimes Committed By All Sides In Syria. (VOA)

Report: Nigeria Didn't Heed Warnings About Boko Haram Attack. (Amnesty International)

Early Voting Surges For Illinois Primary Election. (Chicago Sun-Times)