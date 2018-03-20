Bomb Destined For Austin Explodes At FedEx Facility Near San Antonio

Updated at 6:22 a.m. ET

A package destined for an address in Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio, reportedly hurting an employee.

CBS Austin, quoting law enforcement officials, says the package detonated at around 12:25 a.m. local time at a facility in Schertz, Texas, northeast of San Antonio.

It is the fifth explosion of a device either in Austin or meant to be delivered to the city. Investigators say a "serial bomber" is behind the attacks, which have killed two people and injured several others. The case now includes hundreds of law enforcement agents, including from the FBI and ATF.

It seems that Tuesday's explosion was not as dangerous as it might have been had it reached its target.

"[T]he package was moving from an elevated conveyor belt to a lower section when it exploded," the television station reports.

It "contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, sources said," according to the CBS affiliate, which said the Schertz facility has 75 employees.

There are conflicting reports about injuries at the FedEx facility — the TV station said none of the employees were hurt, but The Associated Press reports that one FedEx employee "apparently suffered a non-life-threatening 'percussion-type' injury from the blast."

On Monday, prior to the latest explosion, NPR Member Station KUT in Austin reported that Austin police now believe the explosion of four bombs earlier this month that have killed two people and hurt several others is the work of a serial bomber.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.