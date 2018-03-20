Shooting At Maryland High School, At Least 2 Victims Injured

Updated 11:00 a.m. ET

There has been a shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, Md., resulting in two people being injured, according to the local sheriff's department. The suspected shooter has also been transported to a hospital.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary's County Sheriff's office says the two victims injured have been transported to local hospitals. Cpl. Julie Yingling told NPR that their conditions were not immediately clear, and they were not yet able to release information about the suspect.

"I don't have any identities on the victims or the shooter or how they're related to the school, if they're students, or who they are," Yingling said.

She stated that the sheriff's office received a call of shots fired at the high school at approximately 7:58 a.m. "Our officers responded, our officers made entry into the building." Yingling said.

Speaking on MSNBC, Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron stated that the suspected shooter was "engaged by the school resource officer."

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said their agents are on the scene assisting the sheriff's department.

The school district said students are being evacuated from the school and taken to another local high school, Leonardtown High School, and parents are being asked to come there rather than Great Mills.

Great Mills High School is located in southern Maryland, about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

The shooting comes just over a month since the shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Last week, tens of thousands of students walked out of classrooms to call for firmer action against gun violence. Mass demonstrations are expected this weekend in Washington, D.C., in favor of stricter gun regulations.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.