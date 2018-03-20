Shooting Reported At Maryland High School

There has been a shooting at a high school in St. Mary's County, Md., according to the school district.

Great Mills High School "is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow," the St. Mary's County school district wrote in a tweet.

It was not immediately clear whether there were casualties.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said their agents were en route to the scene. The St. Mary's Sheriff also stated that there is an "incident" and asked parents to report to another local high school, Leanordtown, to reunite with student.

