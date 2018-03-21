Authorities In Austin Say Latest Package Bombs Sent By Same Person

Updated at 1:30 a.m. ET

Police in Texas are investigating two more package bombs found on Tuesday at separate FedEx facilities in Austin and near San Antonio – the latest of six such devices this month that are thought to be the work of the same individual. Authorities say another incident at a Goodwill store in south Austin is unrelated.

Police said the latest incident involved an artillery simulator dropped off at the Goodwill that initiated at about 7 p.m. after being handled by an employee.

"After our investigation on scene, we determined that this was not an explosive device and was not related to the other bombings," Austin Assistant Police Chief Ely Reyes told reporters. He said police did not believe it was a copycat.

"A lot of times these military-type momentos will be found by a family and they will not know how to dispose them," he added.

Authorities say the employee, a man in his 30s, suffered "potentially serious, not expected to be life threatening, injuries."

Although apparently not connected to a series of package bombs that have killed two people and injured several this month, the incident at the Goodwill store was an indication of just how tense things have become as authorities hunt for what they believe to be a serial bomber. The first attack occurred on March 2.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, a package detonated at a facility in Schertz, Texas, northeast of San Antonio, the FBI says. "One person was treated and released at the scene," the Schertz Police Department said.

Schertz Police Chief Michael Hansen said that the package blew up while it was on an automated conveyor and that a FedEx worker who was nearby "later complained of ringing in the ears."

"It was mailed from Austin, and it was mailed back to Austin" going through the FedEx center in Schertz, state Attorney General Ken Paxton told KXAN-TV news.

The package that exploded was addressed to an Austin resident, Paxton said.

In a statement late Tuesday evening, the Austin Police Department (APD), the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) released more details about a second package found later in the day at another FedEx facility was apparently shipped by the same person responsible for the earlier bomb.

"[At] approximately 6:19 a.m., APD received a call regarding a suspicious package at 4117 McKinney Falls Parkway in Austin. APD, along with the FBI and the ATF, responded. It was determined the package contained an explosive device and was disrupted by law enforcement. No injuries were reported."

Officials say the package that exploded may have come from an address on Brodie Lane that houses a FedEx Office printing and shipping office, part of the large Sunset Valley Shopping Center, southwest of downtown Austin. The Sunset Valley Police Department says:

"The FBI is currently investigating a confirmed link between packages involved in the Austin bombing investigation and a mail delivery office in Sunset Valley. It appears that the source of the suspect packages was a private package delivery office in Sunset Valley."

FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee said, "We believe that the explosion is likely connected" to those earlier blasts.

U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, a Republican from Austin who is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, tells the Associated Press that investigators are poring through surveillance videos.

"They've got a couple of videos that could possibly be the person but they're not sure at this point," McCaul said.

President Trump, speaking in the Oval Office on Tuesday, said the person responsible for the bombings "is obviously a very sick individual or individuals."

Authorities are "working to get to the bottom of it," the president said.

"There is an army of law enforcement folks that are here," Austin Mayor Steve Adler told NPR's David Greene about the effort to end the bombing threat. "Hundreds of federal agents, multiple federal agencies, hundreds of agents working on this outside of Austin and Texas."

Adler added, "I'm confident they're going to figure out who's responsible for this and stop it."

The investigation into the Schertz blast was slowed by the need to ensure the FedEx facility was safe, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge James Smith said at a midmorning update.

On Sunday, a blast triggered by a tripwire caused investigators to acknowledge that the culprit was likely more sophisticated than they had first realized.

Investigators on Monday said they believed the bombings were connected and described the culprit as a "serial bomber."

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the conclusion comes from "some of the specific components of these devices."

"We are sending all of the evidence to the ATF lab in Quantico, and they are conducting all of the post-blast analysis of the evidence that we have recovered," Manley said.

Those experts, Manley said, "are reconstructing these devices so that they understand what the firing mechanism is" and what explosive is being used.

Police have urged Austin residents to report any suspicious packages. The Austin Police Department says it has received a total of 1,257 such calls since March 12 — including 420 in the 24 hours between 8 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The Texas bombing case now includes hundreds of law enforcement agents from local police, the FBI and ATF, as well as a reward of up to $100,000.