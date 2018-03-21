Zuckerberg Breaks Silence, Promises To Protect Facebook Community

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued a lengthy post Wednesday on his personal Facebook page promising to protect the data of platform users.

He said that Facebook will provide users with tools to show who has access to their data and how it is shared. Facebook will also "restrict developers' data access even further to prevent other kinds of abuse."

"We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you," he wrote.

