Asian, European Markets Off Sharply Amid Concerns Over U.S. Tariffs

Enlarge this image toggle caption Koji Sasahara/AP Koji Sasahara/AP

Market indexes in Asia and Europe plummeted following a 724-point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average amid increased fears of a trade war as the White House prepared to impose stiff tariffs on Chinese imports:

— Japan's Nikkei Stock Index 225 lost 4.5 percent.

— The Shanghai Composite Index was off nearly 3.4 percent.

— Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 2.45 percent.

In Europe, as of about 6:15 a.m. ET, London's FTSE 100 was trading down about 1 percent, while the German DAX and the French CAC Index were both down about 2 percent.

"This can turn ugly on a global scale very quickly," Robert Carnell, chief economist at ING Asia Pacific, was quoted in The Financial Times as saying of the market fluctuations.

"If the tariffs go ahead as planned, then we believe China will retaliate," Carnell said. "It is impossible to imagine that they cannot. And then we expect the U.S. to retaliate further."

The newspaper quoted ANZ economists Raymond Yeung and Daniel Wilson as saying: "Although the face value of the U.S. tariff will be small, President Trump may push other countries to take sides, resulting in a divided world. The scale of the trade war would be broadened. This is the biggest risk lying ahead.

However, not everyone was convinced that the sell-off was directly related to newly restrictive U.S. trade policies.

CNBC writes:

"Analysts at Swiss bank UBS on Friday said it was important not to overstate the direct impact of these tariffs on the global economy or equity markets at this stage. 'We don't downplay the potential risks. This latest action is likely to have a negative effect on Asian exports, which are currently growing at 12-13 percent a year,' the analysts said in a note."

Daniel Lockyer, a senior fund manager at Hawksmoor Investment Management, is quoted by Reuters as saying that some felt the sell-off in stock markets was long overdue.

"It could have been anything that caused it, it just happened to be trade," he told the news agency.