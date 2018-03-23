Gunman Kills At Least 2 In French Supermarket Siege Before Being Killed By Police

Enlarge this image toggle caption Eric Cabanis/AFP/Getty Images Eric Cabanis/AFP/Getty Images

Updated 10:20 a.m. ET

A man has killed two people and wounded at least three others in a supermarket in the town of Trebes in southern France, according to the French national police.

A police union official told The Associated Press that the suspect has been killed.

Reuters reports that Mayor Eric Menassi told LCI TV that the man entered the grocery yelling, "Allahu Akbar, I'll kill you all."

The siege may be linked to an earlier incident in the nearby city of Carcassonne. Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said that the suspect earlier fired at police officers in civilian clothes on Friday morning, The New York Times reports. One of the officers was shot in the shoulder but the injury is not life-threatening, Yves Lefebvre, secretary general of the SGP Police-FO union told the AP.

Authorities have not released any information about the suspect.

Police officers, soldiers, security officers have been increasingly targeted in terrorist attacks in France, as Jake Cigainero reports for NPR:

"Last April, a policeman was shot and killed on the Champs-Elysée. Attacks over the last two years have included a police commander and his girlfriend murdered in their home, as well as attacks on soldiers patrolling at the Louvre, Notre Dame and Orly airport."

Trebes is a usually sleepy town of about 5,500 in the Pyrenees near the Spanish border.

Speaking at a press conference during an EU Summit in Brussels, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the incident appears to be a terror attack, after "what was first an attack against police officers."

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.