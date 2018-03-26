At Least 53 Dead In Shopping Mall Fire In Central Russia

Enlarge this image toggle caption Danil Aikin/Danil Aikin/TASS Danil Aikin/Danil Aikin/TASS

Updated at 2:20 a.m. ET

At least 53 people have died in a massive fire at a shopping center in central Russia, while nearly dozens, including many children, remain unaccounted for, a Russian official confirmed Monday.

Television footage of the fire showed people jumping out of windows as black and white smoke billowed from the Wild Cherry shopping complex, Reuters reports.

YouTube

The Moscow Times quotes Russian news agencies as saying more than 100 people were evacuated from the building in the city of Kemerovo, in Kemerovo Oblast, a coal-producing region about 2,200 miles east of Moscow.

TASS and Interfax said more than 100 people had been evacuated from the burning mall, which contains cinemas, restaurants and shops.

There was no immediate indication of the cause of the fire.