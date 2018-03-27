Sacramento Residents Voice Their Anger Over Recent Police Shooting

A special meeting of the Sacramento City Council called to hear local community reaction to the police slaying of 22-year-old Stephon Clark was disrupted by shouting demonstrators almost as soon as the meeting convened.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg recessed the meeting for 15 minutes to restore order and then the forum continued.

Steinberg began the meeting by telling residents that the entire City Council joined them in their grieving and that "in the days and months ahead, you will be heard and we will be listening."

Council member Larry Carr had just begun his remarks when some members of the audience began chanting "Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark!"

Clark's brother, Stevante Clark rushed to the front of the room and chanted his brother's name before launching into an expletive-laden speech denouncing gangs, poverty and high rents in Sacramento.

When Clark refused to keep quiet, Mayor Steinberg recessed the meeting.