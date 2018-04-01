Accessibility links

Celebrating Easter Around The World : The Two-Way Images from around the world showcase the diverse ways Christians celebrate the Holy Week and Easter Sunday.
NPR logo In Photos: Easter Around The World
In Photos: Easter Around The World

Sasha Ingber

For Christians around the world, the Holy Week and Easter are a time to celebrate Jesus Christ's return to Jerusalem, his crucifixion and his resurrection.

In some countries, that can mean lighting candles, attending ceremonies and watching solemn processions go by. In others, it can be a chance to dance, make music and eat special foods.

From a balcony in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, above a sea of eager faces, Pope Frances spoke of how "Christians believe and know that Christ's resurrection is the true hope of the world, the hope that does not disappoint."

He said, "It is the power of the grain of wheat, the power of that love which humbles itself and gives itself to the very end, and thus truly renews the world."

As Christians everywhere partake in Easter festivities, he called for "fruits of peace upon the entire world," especially in countries like Syria, Yemen and Venezuela where suffering endures.

Enlarge this image

Pope Francis delivers delivers an Easter Sunday Urbi et Orbi, an address to the city and to the world, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

toggle caption
AP

Pope Francis delivers delivers an Easter Sunday Urbi et Orbi, an address to the city and to the world, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

AP
Enlarge this image

Syrian scouts through parade the Christian neighborhood of Bab Sharqi in Old Damascus.

toggle caption
LOUAI BESHARA/AFP/Getty Images

Syrian scouts through parade the Christian neighborhood of Bab Sharqi in Old Damascus.

LOUAI BESHARA/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Pakistani Christians attend an Easter vigil mass at the Sacred Heart Church in Lahore.

toggle caption
ARIF ALI/AFP/Getty Images

Pakistani Christians attend an Easter vigil mass at the Sacred Heart Church in Lahore.

ARIF ALI/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

People and pets in Los Angeles gather for the annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony, presided over by Archbishop Jose H. Gomez. The tradition began in 1930 and is normally held the day before Easter.

toggle caption
Mario Tama/Getty Images

People and pets in Los Angeles gather for the annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony, presided over by Archbishop Jose H. Gomez. The tradition began in 1930 and is normally held the day before Easter.

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Goly dancers from the Baoule community, one of the Ivory Coast's largest groups, perform in a youth residence in Assounvoue village during "Paquinou." It is an Easter celebration with reconciliation, food, music and dance.

toggle caption
SIA KAMBOU/AFP/Getty Images

Goly dancers from the Baoule community, one of the Ivory Coast's largest groups, perform in a youth residence in Assounvoue village during "Paquinou." It is an Easter celebration with reconciliation, food, music and dance.

SIA KAMBOU/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Iraqi Christians survived ISIS's genocide, and for Easter, children painted eggs in Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

toggle caption
SAFIN HAMED/AFP/Getty Images

Iraqi Christians survived ISIS's genocide, and for Easter, children painted eggs in Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

SAFIN HAMED/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

"Costaleros" from "La Merced" brotherhood get ready to start a procession through Cordoba inside San Antonio de Padua Church. Spain celebrates the holy week before Easter with processions through towns and villages.

toggle caption
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

"Costaleros" from "La Merced" brotherhood get ready to start a procession through Cordoba inside San Antonio de Padua Church. Spain celebrates the holy week before Easter with processions through towns and villages.

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Ruben Enaje, a Christian in the Philippines, participates in a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during Good Friday celebrations in the village of Cutud.

toggle caption
NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

Ruben Enaje, a Christian in the Philippines, participates in a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during Good Friday celebrations in the village of Cutud.

NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

In Antigua, southern Guatemala, men dressed as Roman soldiers and carried a religious float with a statue of Jesus Christ during a Holy Week procession.

toggle caption
Moises Castillo/AP

In Antigua, southern Guatemala, men dressed as Roman soldiers and carried a religious float with a statue of Jesus Christ during a Holy Week procession.

Moises Castillo/AP
Enlarge this image

Catholics attend a mass on Holy Saturday as part of Easter celebrations in Beijing's government-sanctioned South Cathedral.

toggle caption
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

Catholics attend a mass on Holy Saturday as part of Easter celebrations in Beijing's government-sanctioned South Cathedral.

GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
