Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Data Grab May Be Much Bigger Than First Reported : The Two-Way Facebook now says Cambridge Analytica may have improperly accessed up to 87 million Facebook users. The initial figure was reported to be 50 million people.
Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Data Grab May Be Much Bigger Than First Reported

Facebook said Wednesday that the number of users whose personal information was revealed to Cambridge Analytica was 87 million, not 50 million. Richard Drew/AP hide caption

Facebook said Wednesday that the number of users whose personal information was revealed to Cambridge Analytica was 87 million, not 50 million.

Personal information of up to 87 million people — mostly in the United States — may have been "improperly shared" with Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm used by the Trump campaign that has recently come under fire. The number previously reported was 50 million.

Facebook's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer gave the figure Wednesday at the end of a lengthy blog post outlining ways the social media giant is working to better protect user data.

