1 Man Killed In Apartment Fire At Trump Tower In New York City

"Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says the 50th-floor apartment at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived early Saturday evening.

"He says about 200 firefighters battled the blaze, with four suffering minor injuries. A man who was in the apartment was taken to a hospital and later died.

"President Trump tweeted that the fire was "Very confined" — adding in parentheses — "well built building."

"The president's penthouse residence and the Trump Organization's offices are in Trump Tower, but he's spent little time there since taking office. None of the president's family was at the building."