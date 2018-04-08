New Jersey Governor Signs 'Name and Shame' Order On Gun Data

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mel Evans/AP Mel Evans/AP

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order making data on gun violence more accessible to the public.

The so-called "Name and Shame" order will cite the origin of a gun involved in a crime. According to the state, approximately 80 percent of guns involved in crime come from outside of New Jersey.

Now, New Jersey authorities will identify the origins of those guns involved in crimes. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who was elected to replace Republican Chris Christie, touts the order as being in the public interest, saying in a statement, "Any death due to gun violence, is one death too many."

According to the order, department and state police would periodically publish data on guns involved in crime and where they came from. This data is already collected and open to the public via the FBI, but according Murphy, this law would streamline the process. The first published data is expected next month.

Currently, New Jersey is ranked as having the third-toughest gun laws in the nation, behind California and Connecticut, and is poising itself to pass more gun legislation. The governor is also urging the Democratically-controlled legislature to pass half a dozen gun-tightening measures for him to sign. Of the measure, one would require people applying for a gun permit to demonstrate a "justifiable need."

If passed, New Jersey would be the third state to pass a comprehensive gun package after the Parkland High School shooting that left 17 people dead, following the footsteps of Florida and Vermont.