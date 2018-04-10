'I'm Responsible For What Happens' At Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg Tells Senate

Updated at 3:05 p.m. ET

Mark Zuckerberg is facing dozens of senators — and the American television audience — to take "hard questions" on how Facebook has handled user data and faced efforts to subvert democracy.

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I'm sorry," the co-founder and CEO of Facebook, uncharacteristically wearing a suit, said in his opening remarks. "I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here."

Zuckerberg is testifying Tuesday before a joint session of the Senate commerce and judiciary committees.

You can watch the video live above, and we'll update this post with highlights from the proceedings.

The leaders of the committees, in their opening remarks, signaled that the status quo was not satisfactory and called for changes — voluntary or mandatory — to promote transparency and prevent abuse.

Sen. John Thune, chairman of the commerce committee, said the days of deferring to tech companies on questions of regulation may be ending — and that in his testimony, Zuckerberg has the opportunity the speak to supporters and to skeptics.

"We are listening," he told Zuckerberg in his opening statement. "America is listening. And, quite possibly, the world is listening too."

"If you and other social media companies do not get your act in order, none of us are going to have any privacy any more," Sen. Bill Nelson, ranking member of the commerce committee, said bluntly.

The remarkable hearing — expected to be a bit of a spectacle, at least by Senate committee hearing standards — is Zuckerberg's first appearance before Congress. He is the only witness in the hourslong joint session, and will also be testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday.

Facebook is reeling from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, after news publicly broke that millions of Facebook users' data had been improperly shared with a data analytics firm that worked with the Trump campaign. Facebook knew about the data sharing for years but had not told users.

On Tuesday, the company began informing users who were affected. You can check this page on Facebook's help site to see if you're among that number.

But Zuckerberg will also be grilled on a wide range of other topics. Lawmakers have been keenly interested in how Facebook handled — or mishandled — Russian election interference during the 2016 campaigns, as well as questions over who is behind ads users see on Facebook.

In Zuckerberg's prepared testimony — a longer version of his opening comments — he embraces a wider responsibility for user content than Facebook has claimed in the past. He also lays out efforts that he says will help protect users' information and defend against "bad actors" on the platform.

Wondering what to expect as the hearing gets underway? NPR's Alina Selyukh and Kelsey Snell have got you covered.

They say Congress wants answers — not only about what Facebook really knew about Cambridge Analytica, but also about broader issues of advertising and oversight — and lawmakers also want to make a public show of grilling Zuckerberg.

But be warned that Zuckerberg may not be willing, or able, to provide the kinds of "clear and specific answers" that senators might be digging for.

Another thing to look out for: the question of regulation. Some lawmakers are pushing to establish rules for how Internet companies handle ads or user data. And Facebook has signaled that it might be open to some regulation, although the company also argues it is not waiting for laws to be passed to change its own behavior.