Mohsin Hamid's 'Exit West' Wins First-Ever Aspen Words Literary Prize

Updated at 7:35 p.m. ET

Five works of fiction entered Tuesday night with the chance to win the inaugural Aspen Words Literary Prize. As stories of immigrants and refugees, past hardships and hopes for the future, these novels and short story collections contain multitudes — but they also share something important, in the minds of Aspen judges: They shine a piercing light on some of the messiest, most difficult social issues of our day.

But just one work won the prize: Exit West, by Mohsin Hamid.

"Exit West is a novel about migration and how the world is changing — and could change — and how we are all migrants, and how we can find an optimistic future together," Hamid said in his recorded acceptance speech at a ceremony Tuesday in New York City. "I'm really grateful to be honored by this prize in particular, which is a prize that looks to books to have an impact on the world."

Watch Hamid's acceptance speech

The first thing that stunned head judge Phil Klay about the novel, which is centered on the turbulent lives of refugees, "was just the exquisite sentences," he said.

"He uses those sentences to build up this incredible portrait of two lovers in a war zone," Klay added. "He forces us to ask how we would react, and what kind of potential there is for reactionary violence within our own societies. And he also hints at possibilities for doing better. And I think that that is something vital right now."

Along with the prize, Hamid is bringing home a hefty $35,000 purse.

The jury selected its winner from the crop of finalists announced last month, which also included: Lesley Nneka Arimah's short story collection What It Means When a Man Falls from the Sky; Samrat Upadhyay's collection Mad Country; Jesmyn Ward's novel Sing, Unburied, Sing; and Zinzi Clemmons' collection What We Lose.

That shortlist was whittled from a group of nominees that initially numbered in the dozens.

"These are the books that we think are most vital for understanding who we are as a people, as a country, as a world right now," Klay, a National Book Award-winning fiction writer himself, told NPR when the shortlist was unveiled.

"When people read them, they're going to want to talk about them. They're going to feel equipped to talk about certain issues in any way," he added. "The reason we picked these books is because they offer fresh ways of thinking."

The prize established this year by Aspen Words, a nonprofit literary center established by the Aspen Institute, dovetails with the program's mission to boost contemporary literature. In a literary landscape that suffers no lack of prizes, the Aspen Words Literary Prize has one prevailing aim in mind: to support and encourage writers who mobilize the powers of storytelling to grapple with "the messiness of reality and human experience," as Klay put it.

And "when you're reading a book," he explained, "you learn very quickly whether you're in the hands of a master storyteller."