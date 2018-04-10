Poisoned Daughter Of Ex-Spy Released From Hospital

The daughter of a Russian ex-spy, who was poisoned along with her father last month in southern England, was discharged from the hospital, according to medical officials.

Yulia Skripal, 33, was released on Monday, while her father, 66-year-old Sergei Skripal, is improving rapidly.

"Yulia has asked for privacy from the media and I want to reiterate her request," Christine Blanshard, deputy chief executive and medical director at Salisbury hospital said in a news conference on Tuesday.

Blanshard said she wished Yulia well. "This is not the end of her treatment, but marks a significant milestone," she said.

She said of the patient's father, "Although he's recovering more slowly than Yulia, we hope he too will be able to leave hospital in due course."

The Skripals were discovered slumped on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury on March 4. They were found to have been poisoned by a type of toxic nerve agent developed in Russia. The two had been undergoing treatment since the attack.

A police detective, who attended the scene where the Skripals fell ill, has also been discharged from the hospital, according to the BBC.

According to The Associated Press: