WATCH LIVE: Zuckerberg Testifies Before House Energy And Commerce Committee : The Two-Way The Facebook CEO appears before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, after a five-hour session before two Senate committees on Tuesday. He'll take more questions about privacy and security.
Mark Zuckerberg Is Back Before Congress For A Second Day Of Testimony
Mark Zuckerberg Is Back Before Congress For A Second Day Of Testimony

After five hours of testimony before two Senate committees, Mark Zuckerberg returns to the Capitol for a second day of grilling — this time, before the House.

Zuckerberg is taking questions from the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

You can watch the video live above, or on Youtube via PBS.

Mark Zuckerberg Tells Senate: Election Security Is An 'Arms Race'

Mark Zuckerberg Tells Senate: Election Security Is An 'Arms Race'

The Rise — And Stall — Of Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg

The Rise — And Stall — Of Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg

As on Tuesday, the questions are expected to cover a broad range of topics — from what Facebook knew about the Cambridge Analytica scandal to the degree of responsibility Facebook has over content on its platform, including disinformation.

On Tuesday, senators also asked pointed questions about how Facebook will defend civil rights — by preventing housing discrimination in advertising, for instance — and whether the platform suppresses conservative speech, or might in the future.

Lobbyists, Campaign Cash And Think Tanks: How Silicon Valley Tackled Politics

Lobbyists, Campaign Cash And Think Tanks: How Silicon Valley Tackled Politics

As NPR's Peter Overby reported earlier this week, Facebook — like Silicon Valley in general — has grown more involved in Washington politics over the years:

"Facebook opened its D.C. office when it was five years old — and already worth billions. It routinely hires lots of top-tier, veteran lobbyists, as does Google.

"The current lobbying environment is ideal. Many lawmakers still don't fully grasp the technology. Congress long ago defunded its in-house technology office, which could have taught them.

"Facebook reported its 2017 lobbying cost at nearly $12 million. Google spent even more: $18 million. ... Some of the money goes to think tanks, where experts can shape policy debates on Capitol Hill. ... Then there's campaign money. ...

"Facebook's PAC and employees made political contributions totaling $4.5 million in the 2016 cycle, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. For Google's parent company, Alphabet, the total was nearly $8 million."

