Mark Zuckerberg Is Back Before Congress For A Second Day Of Testimony

After five hours of testimony before two Senate committees, Mark Zuckerberg returns to the Capitol for a second day of grilling — this time, before the House.

Zuckerberg is taking questions from the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

You can watch the video live above, or on Youtube via PBS.

As on Tuesday, the questions are expected to cover a broad range of topics — from what Facebook knew about the Cambridge Analytica scandal to the degree of responsibility Facebook has over content on its platform, including disinformation.

On Tuesday, senators also asked pointed questions about how Facebook will defend civil rights — by preventing housing discrimination in advertising, for instance — and whether the platform suppresses conservative speech, or might in the future.

As NPR's Peter Overby reported earlier this week, Facebook — like Silicon Valley in general — has grown more involved in Washington politics over the years: