Top Stories: FAA Seeks Jet Engine Checks; Some GOP Lawmakers Want Mueller Protected : The Two-Way Also: The students who created the National School Walkout; Facebook will offer users a privacy opt-out; and after Sen. Duckworth (D-Ill) gives birth, the Senate votes to allow babies on the floor.
Top Stories: FAA Seeks Jet Engine Checks; Some GOP Lawmakers Want Mueller Protected
Top Stories: FAA Seeks Jet Engine Checks; Some GOP Lawmakers Want Mueller Protected

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— FAA Orders Inspections Of Engine Type That Blew Apart On Southwest Flight.

— Republicans Push Bill To Protect Mueller, Without McConnell's Support.

— Ex-'Playboy' Model Settles Suit With 'National Enquirer' Over Alleged Trump Affair.

— Meet The Students Who Dreamed Up Friday's National School Walkout.

— Facebook To Offer Users Opt-Outs That Comply With New European Privacy Rules.

And here are more early headlines:

Ariz. Teachers Set To Announce Whether They'll Walk Out. (AzCentral)

Cuba Poised To Name New President, Succeeding Raul Castro. (Reuters)

Alabama To Execute Bomber Who Killed Federal Judge, Lawyer. (Al.com)

Mich. Briefly Closes Mackinac Bridge Due To Falling Ice. (News-Review)

Senate Votes To Allow Babies, Like Duckworth's, On Floor. (Politico)

