19 Years After Columbine, Students Walk Out To Stop Gun Violence
At schools across the country today, students are getting up from their desks and walking out when the clock strikes ten. They're participating in the National School Walkout, part of the movement that has taken hold among students to call for action to end gun violence.
Today marks 19 years since the shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., in which two high school students shot and killed thirteen people.
It's also been a little more than two months since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
The walkout begins at 10 a.m. in each time zone, and organizers said that over 2,600 walkouts were planned – at least one in each state.
In Washington, D.C. students gathered in front of the White House with signs. And at 10 a.m., they began the walkout with 19 minutes of silence, in remembrance of the Columbine massacre.
19 Minutes of Silence. #ColumbineHighSchool #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/sO3uEj7PW7— Esther Ciammachilli (@EstherCinDC) April 20, 2018
Then, with chants against the NRA, students began marching to the U.S. Capitol.
The March to the Capitol has begun. #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/u7t0ISAZnS— Esther Ciammachilli (@EstherCinDC) April 20, 2018
Student protestors chant “Not one more” and “End gun violence” as they make their way down 15th St. toward the Capitol. #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/JIL2K13mhz— Esther Ciammachilli (@EstherCinDC) April 20, 2018
In Nashville, Tenn., students carried signs and marched to the city's Public Square, near that state's capitol.
Chants and songs, en route to a rally at Public Square. pic.twitter.com/LqJOoVlhNF— Tony Gonzalez (@TGonzalez) April 20, 2018
Chants are anti-NRA, pro gun control, and peppered with “student power.” pic.twitter.com/696Pg2Rgc4— Tony Gonzalez (@TGonzalez) April 20, 2018
At Butler High School in Matthews, N.C., a suburb of Charlotte, students gathered in the bleachers.
Here’s the crowd at Butler High. Student walked out of first period at 10 a.m., read the names of the Columbine victims, and held a moment of silence pic.twitter.com/TuKtZpKmPh— Nick de la Canal (@nickdelacanal) April 20, 2018