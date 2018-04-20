Accessibility links

Controlled Burn Held At Manassas Battlefield Park To Restore Civil War Landscape : The Two-Way Smoke rose above planned maneuvers to defeat overgrown vegetation, preserving the wartime feel of the park where thousands of soldiers fought in 1862.
Controlled Burn Held At Manassas Battlefield Park To Restore Civil War Landscape

Barbara Campbell

National Park Service wildland firefighters set a prescribed fire in Manassas National Battlefield Park's Brawner Farm area to help the area look more like Civil War soldiers would have seen it. Brian Gorsia/NPS hide caption

Brian Gorsia/NPS

The cannons were quiet this time but there was fire and smoke anyway at the Manassas National Battlefield Park during a prescribed burn intended to maintain the look of the area as Civil War soldiers would have known it.

The National Park Service says it waited for ideal weather conditions to spark the blaze last week on 60 acres of Brawner's Farm where soldiers fought on Aug. 28, 1862, during the Battle of Second Manassas.

A controlled burn at Manassas National Battlefield in Virginia.
Nathan King/NPS
The Confederates defeated Union troops in the historic battle. The park service says among the winners of the controlled burn are creatures including Northern bobwhite and American woodcock whose habitat benefits from the brush clearing.

The Manassas National Battlefield
Nathan King/NPS

Managers have been clearing vegetation to restore the wartime feel of the land since 1985, when the park service acquired Brawner's Farm in Prince William County, Va.

National Park Service firefighters methodically ignited approximately 60 acres of meadow and brush in the Brawner Farm area of the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Bryan Gorsira/NPS
