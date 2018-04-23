9 Pedestrians Killed, Hit By Van In Toronto, Police Say

Updated at 6 p.m. ET

Nine people have been killed and 16 injured after a white van struck pedestrians in the North York area of Toronto. The driver was located and arrested, police said.

"This is going to be a long investigation," said Toronto Police Service Deputy Chief Peter Yuen at an afternoon news briefing.

It's unclear why the driver of the van collided with people, and the police service has not yet released a statement on the motive or cause. "When we have more information we will tweet it out," the service tweeted.

Ralph Goodale, minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, said Canada's terrorism alert level has not changed, according to The Associated Press.

Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. that the van might have jumped the curb before hitting people on the sidewalk. The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m.

According to The Globe And Mail, the hospital's emergency department has been on lockdown "as an added precaution." Traffic is being controlled on an avenue by the hospital's main center, and staff met to make sure enough beds were available for the people who were injured.

A witness told The Toronto Star that he heard people screaming while he was sitting in his car. "I never heard screams like that before ever in my entire life. People were running all around trying to flag cops down, like running in front of moving cars trying to flag an officer down." Another witness told The Star that the driver of the van was going about 40 miles per hour.

A worker in a restaurant near the area where the incident occurred told the CBC, "I just see one man lying at an intersection at Yonge and Kempford. There are ambulances around him and paramedics and cops," she said. "I was just working and then another worker told me a man might have been possibly been hit by a car. I see a man on the ground right now and he hasn't been moving at all."

In a written statement posted on Twitter, Toronto Mayor John Tory called it "a very tragic incident." "My thoughts are with those affected by this incident and the frontline responders who are working to help those injured," he said. Tory said he was speaking with Toronto Police Service Chief Mark Saunders and receiving updates from the fire department, emergency and Toronto Transit Commission.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters, "Obviously we're just learning about the situation in Toronto. Our hearts go out to anyone affected. We're going to obviously have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours."

Ryder, the company from which the van was rented, issued a statement according to the CBC. "We are saddened by this tragic event, and our deepest sympathies go out to those impacted."

The TTC immediately shut down subway service on a metro line near the incident, according to The Star. The police tweeted that part of the road was closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

All available resources were mobilized, Yuen said. Authorities asked all surrounding businesses and buildings to close for the remainder of the day. They are establishing two phone lines, one for families who are worried about loved ones and another for people who have information about the incident.

Tory offered words of reassurance that "city is in safe hands at the moment." He told people, "It is a time to be as calm as we can be in the city."

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.