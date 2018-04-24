3 Shot, Including 2 Police Officers, In Dallas

Updated at 7:15 p.m. ET

Two police officers were shot and critically wounded Tuesday in Dallas, police said.

The shooter has not been captured, reported TV station WFAA. Police were searching in a wooded area behind the Home Depot where the shooting happened, according to the Dallas Morning News.

A civilian was also shot. Police said the person's condition was unknown.

The incident happened as the officers helped a security guard "responding to an incident" at the Home Depot, WFAA said. The TV station described both officers as "rookies in their 20s" and said one of them was shot in the back of the head.

A nearby stop on the regional DART train will be closed indefinitely because of the police presence.

City officials, including Mayor Mike Rawlings, offered good wishes to the officers Tuesday evening.

This is a breaking news story. This post will be updated.