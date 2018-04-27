Peace At Hand? Korean Leaders Meet For Historic Border Handshake

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, top, approaches to shake hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, on Friday.

Kim (left) takes the hand of Moon to cross the military demarcation line to the northern side after meeting for the Inter-Korean Summit on Friday in Panmunjom, South Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, are greeted by children at the border.

Kim and Moon walk to the official welcome hall after crossing the military demarcation line.

Kim and Moon walk away after posing for photos in front of Bukhansan Peace House in Panmunjom, South Korea.

An historic handshake at the most heavily fortified border in the world on Friday symbolized the hope that two Koreas could create a lasting rapprochement – but failed efforts in the past weighed heavily over the moment.

"I can't stop feeling excited to meet in this historic place, and I am very moved that the President came to greet me at the demarcation line," North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, according to South Korea's presidential office.

Kim, flanked by bodyguards in matching black suits, stepped out of a building on the northern side of the village of Panmunjom, the site where the two sides ended the Korean War with a simple truce, but no broader peace treaty. Notably absent in this shared security zone were the dozens of armed soldiers who typically stand guard near the military demarcation line.

Two previous summits, in 2000 and 2007, were unable to make progress on the most pressing issue — the North's pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The nuclear question looms even larger this time around — in the past year, Pyongyang has not only demonstrated its ability to produce such weapons but also the potential to deliver them via long-range ballistic missiles that can reach as far as the continental United States.

A year of especially serious tensions leading up to Friday was followed by a sudden thaw and an offer by Kim in recent weeks to meet with President Trump. Mere months ago, the two leaders were trading insults and threatening to wage war. However, the White House appears to be taking Kim's offer seriously and the two men could meet as soon as next month.

At Panmunjom, Kim and Moon smiled and exchanged greetings.

According to The Associated Press, Moon, waiting at "Freedom House" on the south side of the border, walked to meet Kim "so that their handshake would be at the most symbolic of locations, each leader standing on his side of the military demarcation line that separates North from South."

In the meticulously choreographed ceremony, hands clasped and Moon invited Kim over an ankle-high concrete barrier that divides the two countries — the first time the North Korean leader had ever set foot in the South.

Then Kim gestured to Moon to take a step into the North, which the South Korean leader did. The presidential office later said that the unscripted moment came after Moon said he wanted to visit North Korea someday. Kim reacted quickly by offering to have him step right over to the northern side for a few moments, before they crossed back over to the South, hand-in-hand.

They walked side-by-side down a red carpet, observed a brightly-colored traditional Korean honor-guard ceremony, before proceeding into the three-story Peace House for their summit.

Once seated inside, Kim quipped he brought Pyongyang's famous naengmyun, cold noodles, "from far away," then correcting himself to say it wasn't so far away at all.

The two leaders are expected to make some headway in a peace framework that can bring the Koreas closer to a formal ending to the Korean War. A cease fire was declared in 1953, but the war is technically not over.

NPR News Assistant Se Eun Gong contributed to this story, from Ilsan.