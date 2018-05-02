Air National Guard C-130 Crashes In Georgia, Killing At Least 5

Updated at 3:15 p.m. ET

An Air National Guard cargo plane crashed near Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday morning. At least five people were killed, reports Amy Kiley of member station WABE.

The cargo plane, which is attached to the Puerto Rico Air National Guard's 156th Airlift Wing, was taking part in a training mission, says Capt. Jeff Bezore of the Georgia Air National Guard.

Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rossello said in a statement that the plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Savannah in the course of a routine mission to Arizona.

Rossello said his thoughts and prayers are with the families of the crew.

Names of the victims are not being released until next of kin are notified, Bezore and Rossello say.

A local firefighter's union posted photos of burning wreckage on Twitter.

The crash site is a busy road near Savannah's airport, Kiley reports.

"A lot of people work in Chatham County but live in Effingham County, and Highway 21 is one of the major ways to get from one county to the other," Chelsea Sawyer, an emergency management specialist with the Chatham Emergency Management Agency, tells Kiley.

Gena Bilbo of the Effingham County Sheriff's Office says a large section of roadway has been shut down.

"It's jet fuel, and it's wreckage, and it's a crash site, so everything has to be documented thoroughly before it can be touched," Bilbo tells ABC.

