Air National Guard C-130 Crashes In Georgia, Killing At Least 2

An Air National Guard cargo plane crashed near Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday morning while taking part in a training exercise.

Five people were on board the plane, which was attached to the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, says Capt. Jeff Bezore of the Georgia Air National Guard.

The local coroner's office says two fatalities have been confirmed.

Names of the victims are not being released until next of kin are notified, Bezore says in a statement.

A local firefighter's union posted photos of burning wreckage on Twitter.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.