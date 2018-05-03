Accessibility links
Top Stories: Trump's Lawyer On Daniels Payment; Yale Removes Cosby Degree : The Two-Way Also: President Trump hints three Americans could be freed in North Korea; students walk out of class in support of gun rights; and it's World Press Freedom Day.
Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Giuliani Says Trump 'Did Know' About Stormy Daniels Payment.

— Trump Hints At Likely Release Of 3 Americans Held In North Korea.

— Freak Storm Sweeps Through Northern India, Killing Dozens.

— Men Arrested In Philadelphia Starbucks Reach Settlements.

— Yale Pulls Honorary Degree From Bill Cosby, The First Time In The School's History.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Welcomes Shooting Survivors On National Day Of Prayer. (Express-News)

Students Walk Out Of Class To Support Gun Rights. (Los Angeles Times)

Gunmen Slay Churchgoers In Central African Republic. (New York Times)

Hawaii Watches For A Possible Volcanic Eruption. (KGMB)

It's World Press Freedom Day. (Reporters Without Borders)

