Miami Police Officer Shown In Video Kicking Suspect Is Suspended

A Miami police officer who was caught on video delivering a running kick to the head of an already subdued suspect has been suspended over the incident.

Officer Mario Figueroa has been relieved of duty over the video, which "depicts a clear violation of policy," Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said Thursday.

The Miami Herald writes: "Figueroa, who has been on the force for two years, was suspended — with pay — pending the outcome of the investigation. The suspect kicked by Figueroa, David Vladim Suazo, 31, is facing a host of charges ranging from grand theft to fleeing an officer."

The video, seen here, shows the suspect, who does not appear to be struggling, face down on the ground with an officer over him. Then another officer, identified as Figueroa, runs and kicks the suspect in the head.

"I'm very happy the chief took swift, immediate action," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

According to The Associated Press, "Police union President Ed Lugo declined comment."