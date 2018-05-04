U.S. Unemployment Drops To 3.9 Percent; Jobs Report Shows Gain Of 164,000 Jobs

The U.S. economy had a net gain of 164,000 in April. Unemployment — which had stood at 4.1 percent since October of 2017 — dipped to 3.9 percent, according to Friday's report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economic analysts had predicted a gain of more than 190,000 jobs during the month. They had also expected to see the unemployment level drop slightly.

Despite falling short of expectations, the numbers are a rebound from the previous month: The initial report for March had said only 103,000 jobs were added.

Average hourly pay for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased by 4 cents, to $26.84.

Coming into this month, "wages showed a moderate 2.7 percent annual increase," NPR's John Ydstie reported. "Analysts have been expecting wages to rise more rapidly, as the number of available workers shrinks."

One sector that saw job growth was professional and business services, which got a boost of 54,000 positions. As the BLS said, "Over the past 12 months, the industry has added 518,000 jobs."

Also on the upswing: manufacturing and health care, both of which saw a gain of 24,000 jobs.

As for how much of America is working, the BLS said, "Both the labor force participation rate, at 62.8 percent, and the employment- population ratio, at 60.3 percent, changed little in April."