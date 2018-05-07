Accessibility links
Top Stories: Giuliani Comments Further On Trump; Putin Sworn In For 4th Term : The Two-Way Also: Reports allege an Israeli firm sought damaging information on U.S. supporters of the Iran nuclear deal; Hawaiian volcanic lava destroys more homes; and Mrs. Trump lays out her policy agenda.
NPR logo Top Stories: Giuliani Comments Further On Trump; Putin Sworn In For 4th Term
The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR

Morning roundup

Top Stories: Giuliani Comments Further On Trump; Putin Sworn In For 4th Term

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Giuliani: Trump Might Refuse Mueller Subpoenas Or Take The Fifth.

— Putin To Start Historic Fourth Term As Russian Leader.

— Pakistan's Interior Minister Survives Suspected Assassination Attempt.

— In Traditional First-Lady Style, Melania Trump To Unveil Her Policy Goals.

— Republican Fears About Holding The Senate Start To Sink In.

And here are more early headlines:

Reports: Israeli Firm Collected Info On Obama Administration Officials Who Backed Iran Deal. (New Yorker) (The Observer)

Volcanic Lava Destroys At Least 26 Hawaiian Homes. (Hawaii News Now)

Trump Opposes W.V. GOP Senate Candidate Blankenship. (Fox)

Waffle House Shooting Suspect To Appear In Court. (Tennessean)

Report: Missile Hits Presidential Compound In Yemen's Capital. (Al-Arabiya)

The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR