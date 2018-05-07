NHL Player Brad Marchand Stops Licking Opponents, On League's Orders

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

On Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Boston Bruins to head to the NHL's Eastern Conference Finals.

And nobody licked anybody.

That was not a guarantee. Bruins left wing Brad Marchand licked opposing players twice this post-season.

Marchand is famously antagonistic and annoying, earning the unofficial title of the biggest pest in the NHL, a label his team has embraced. But his new strategy earned some ire off the ice, and the NHL stepped in to order Marchand to knock it off.

In Game 1 of the Bruins' first-round series, against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Marchand licked Leo Komarov's neck.

"I thought he wanted to cuddle," Marchand told reporters after the game, tongue in cheek. "I was just trying to get close to him."

The Bruins beat the Maple Leafs in that game — Marchand had a goal and an assist — and won the series, as well.

But Marchand's second licking wasn't so lucky. During Game 4 of the second-round series, on Friday, Marchand lapped at Lightning forward Ryan Callahan.

The Bruins lost. Marchand was unrepentant.

"Well, he punched me four times in the face, so ..." Marchand said afterward.

Sportsnet YouTube

After that, the NHL decided it'd had enough. A league executive scolded Marchand on Saturday — giving him a tongue-lashing, as The Boston Globe put it.

The Associated Press reports that Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy also gave Marchand marching orders on Sunday: