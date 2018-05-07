Accessibility links
N.Y. Attorney General Resigns After 4 Women Allege Physical Attacks : The Two-Way The New Yorker reports the women, with whom Schneiderman had romantic relationships, say he physically abused them. Schneiderman denies the accusations but says they prevent him from doing his work.
N.Y. Attorney General Resigns After 4 Women Allege Physical Attacks
Barbara Campbell

New York Attorney General Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks during a news conference in New York last month. He has resigned amid allegations that he physically abused four women with whom he was in relationships. Mary Altaffer/AP hide caption

Mary Altaffer/AP

New York Attorney General Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks during a news conference in New York last month. He has resigned amid allegations that he physically abused four women with whom he was in relationships.

Mary Altaffer/AP

The New Yorker reported Monday that New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has been accused of physical abuse by four women "with whom he has had romantic relationships or encounters." After the story was published, Schneiderman said the claims prevented him from effectively leading his office, and announced he will resign at the close of business Tuesday.

Two of the women, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, are named in the story. The magazine says it has "vetted" the comments of a "third former romantic partner" who told Manning and Selvaratnam about similar incidents but didn't want to talk to The New Yorker. The magazine talked to a fourth woman who accused Schneiderman but didn't want to be identified in the article.

Schneiderman said in a statement before his resignation:

"In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in non-consensual sex, which is I line I would not cross."

His office also released a statement from his former wife, Jennifer Cunningham:

"I've known Eric for nearly 35 years as a husband, father and friend. These allegations are completely inconsistent with the man I know, who has always been someone of the highest character, outstanding values and a loving father. I find it impossible to believe these allegations are true."

