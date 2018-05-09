North Korea Releases 3 Americans As Pompeo's Visit Concludes

North Korea has released three Americans it had been holding captive, in a deal that emerged as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ended his visit to the isolated country. They will arrive back in the U.S. early Thursday – and President Trump says he will meet the group at the airport.

The released Americans are: Kim Dong Chul, who was arrested in 2015; Tony Kim, also known as Kim Sang-duk, a teacher who was detained in April 2017; and Kim Hak-song, also known as Jin Xue Song, whose detention was announced shortly after Kim Sang-duk's.

Trump confirmed their release in a tweet on Wednesday morning, saying the group was airborne.

"I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea," Trump wrote, "with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health."

Trump later added that "Pompeo and his 'guests' will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2:00 A.M. in the morning. I will be there to greet them. Very exciting!"