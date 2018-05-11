Accessibility links
Top Stories: Russian Official Courted U.S. Conservatives; Criticizing McCain

Also: The World Health Organization declares an ebola outbreak in Congo; President Trump will discuss lowering prescription drug prices; and the biggest wave ever in the Southern Hemisphere is seen.
Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Documents Reveal How Russian Official Courted Conservatives In U.S. Since 2009.

— McCain Irrelevant, 'He's Dying Anyway,' White House Official Reportedly Says.

— Video Of White Police Officer Choking Black Man In Prom Tux Goes Viral.

— Starbucks Will 'Give People The Key' To Bathroom Regardless Of Purchase.

And here are more early headlines:

W.H.O. Declares Ebola Outbreak In Democratic Republic Of Congo. (WHO)

Kenyan Officials Order Probe In Deadly Dam Collapse. (Reuters)

Trump Visits Indiana, Stumps For GOP Senate Candidate. (IndyStar)

Trump To Discuss Lowering Drug Prices. (CNN)

Iraq Poised To Hold Elections Tomorrow After ISIS Defeat. (AP)

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Closes For Fear Of Eruption. (AP)

Buoy Records Huge 78 Foot Wave Off New Zealand. (ABC Online)

