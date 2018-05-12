At Least 1 Dead In Apparent Terrorism Attack In Paris

Updated at 7:31 p.m. ET

In what is being investigated as a terrorism incident, a man wielding a knife attacked five people, killing at least one and injuring four others, two seriously.

NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports that the assailant was shot dead by police. The attack occurred in central Paris, near the Opera Garnier.

The Paris prosecutor says that the attacker yelled "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great."

France has been on high alert over the last three years because of a string of terrorist attacks that have been commissioned or inspired by the Islamic State.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb praised the work of police and is urging people to be careful about spreading fake news, tweeting: "Please do not share misinformation. Please only share information coming from a trusted source."

In response to the stabbings, President Emmanuel Macron says France will not cede to "enemies of freedom," reports The Associated Press.