Top Stories: Primary Results; Judge Overturns Calif. Assisted Suicide Law

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Primary Results: Democratic Women Prevail In Pennsylvania Contests.

— Judge Overturns Assisted Suicide Law In California.

— 1 Dead, 3 Hurt In Suspicious Explosion At Southern California Office Complex.

— Red Alert Issued For Aviation As Kilauea Spews 'Vog' 12,000 Feet Into Sky.

And here are more early headlines:

North Carolina Teachers To March For Better Wages Today. (CNN)

Guatemala Opens Embassy In Jerusalem. (Haaretz)

Trump To Meet President Of Uzbekistan Today. (RFE/RL)

Severe Northeast Storms Leave 3 Dead. (WNBC)

Former Bangladesh P.M. Still Jailed, Although Granted Bail. (AP)

Men Use Swords To Attack Indonesian Police Building. (AFP)

Ramadan Will Begin On Thursday. (AP)