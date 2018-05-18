Police Subdue Man After He Fires Shots In Lobby Of Trump Club In Florida

Enlarge this image toggle caption Frieda Frisaro/AP Frieda Frisaro/AP

A man who fired shots in the lobby of the Trump National Doral Golf Club in South Florida and waved an American flag and allegedly yelled something about the president is in custody after he was wounded by police gunfire.

The Doral Police Department said there were "no shooting victims," but have provided no other details.

Speaking at a news conference, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said the man was allegedly "yelling and spewing some information about President Trump."

He said officers at the scene "did not hesitate for one second to engage this individual who was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel."

"He had an American flag that he did drape over the counter — that all will be part of the investigation, we're going to take it from there and see what his real motives are," Perez said.

The Sun Sentinel newspaper reports that an officer from the Doral Police Department was hurt at the scene, but not from gunfire. Officials said he was taken to the hospital with a broken bone.