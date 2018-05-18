Plane Carrying More Than 100 People Crashes After Takeoff In Havana, Reports Say

Enlarge this image toggle caption Andrea Rodriguez/AP Andrea Rodriguez/AP

A plane carrying more than 100 people crashed shortly after takeoff from Havana's José Martí International Airport on Friday. The plane, a Boeing 737-200, had been destined for the city of Holguin when it crashed in a field shortly after noon, according to Granma news agency.

The agency says 104 passengers were aboard along with an unspecified number of foreign crew, adding that it is believed at least three people survived the crash. The survivors have been hospitalized in critical condition, Granma reports.

Officials have not immediately released information regarding casualties or what caused the crash.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze that broke out among the wreckage, according to local media, which note that the plane appeared burned and blackened. Witnesses reported having seen spiraling columns of black smoke rising from the crashed plane.

The Prensa Latina news agency reports that Cuba's newly inaugurated president, President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, rushed to the site of the crash along with other government officials.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record, and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.