WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Royal Wedding

The royal wedding of Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, will take place on Saturday at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle at 7 a.m. ET (noon local time).

Members of the royal family are expected to arrive starting at 6:20 a.m. ET (11:20 a.m. local time). Prince Harry is scheduled to make his entrance with his brother Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, at 6:45 a.m., followed by their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Just at the stroke of 7 a.m., the bride, Markle is set to arrive with her mother, Doria Ragland.

Dean of Windsor, the Right Rev. David Conner, will conduct the service and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will officiate.

Update at 8:43 a.m. ET

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hit the streets of Windsor. They're traveling about town in a horse-drawn carriage. The carriage is called an Ascot Landau, which Crown Equerry Col. Toby Browne has described as a "wonderfully bright, small, lovely carriage." It allows its passengers to sit up high so that they can be easily seen from outside.

The carriage was pulled by four Windsor grey horses — Milford Haven, Sir Basil, Tyrone and Storm. Two additional horses, named Plymouth and Londonderry, served as outriders alongside the carriage.

Update at 8:07 a.m. ET

The prayers are done. The final hymn, "Guide me, O Thou Great Redeemer," has been sung. The Dean of Windsor led the final blessing.

Members of the royal family moved to the North Quire Aisle to sign the registers as the cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and the orchestra played. Kanneh-Mason, who is 19 years old, was the winner of the BBC Young Musician of the Year Award in 2016. He was the first black musician to win the award.

I’m so excited and honoured to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. I was bowled over when Ms Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes!!! What a privilege. I can’t wait! https://t.co/TU0lyKloCD — Sheku Kanneh-Mason (@ShekuKM) April 24, 2018

The whole church, save for perhaps the queen herself, sang the national anthem. It, of course, features that famous refrain "God save The Queen."

The newly married royals processed out of the west door of St. George's Chapel and stopped for a kiss.

Update at 7:45 a.m. ET

Harry and Meghan are officially man and wife – and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Rev. Michael Bruce Curry of Chicago, the first African-American leader of the Episcopal Church, spoke about the power of selfless, sacrificial love. Here's some of what he said:

"There's a certain sense in which when you are in love and you know it, when someone cares for you and you know it, when you love and you show it, it actually feels right. There's something right about it."

“We must discover the power of love, the power, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that we will be able to make of this old world a new world. We will be able to make men better. Love is the only way.” #MLK #RoyalWedding — The King Center (@TheKingCenter) May 19, 2018

Curry quoted Martin Luther King Jr.: "We must discover the power of love, the power, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that we will be able to make of this old world a new world."

The speech was idealistic – at one point, Curry said that on the day when love had become the way of the world, there would be no more poverty. It was perhaps a fitting statement for the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have both committed themselves to humanitarian and anti-poverty work.

After the sermon, Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir sang "Stand By Me," the song originally performed by the African-American singer Ben E. King.

Update at 7:18 a.m. ET

The Lady Jane Fellowes, who is the sister of the late Princess Diana, performed a reading from the Song of Solomon. Here is an excerpt:

"Arise, my love, my fair one, and come away. Set me as a seal upon your heart, as a seal upon your arm; for love is strong as death, passion fierce as the grave."

Prince Harry was just 12 when his mother was killed in a car accident in 1997.

Update at 7:12 a.m. ET

Details on Markle's dress have been released. It was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, who last year became the first women to serve as artistic director at Givenchy.

It's also important at this time, as the opening hymn has been sung and Markle's veil has been taken down, to make sure you've looked at the hat worn by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Update at 7:02 a.m. ET

Prince Harry and Prince William are seated near the altar. Harry has been joking with the crowd, but he appears appropriately nervous.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have arrived. The queen looks wonderful in a bright lime suit. Charles, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Camilla, have arrived, too. Markle's father will not be attending the ceremony because of his health, according to a statement from Markle. Charles will walk Markle down the aisle.

A group of incredibly cute children will serve as bridesmaids and page boys at the wedding. They have arrived, too.

And now, we've finally seen the full dress. The ivory dress is simple and elegant. There are stunning details on her veil and the train. Markle is walking down the aisle.

Update at 6:42 a.m. ET

The queen has given her official consent. About 2,640 attendees are gathering on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Tennis star Serena Williams has arrived. And in under an hour, the ceremony will begin.

With the assistance of English breakfast tea, we'll be live blogging the royal wedding ceremony from this page.

Early this morning, the official Order of Service was released. The service will follow Common Worship, the official series of services associated with the Church of England. The song that will end the procession of the bride and groom will be the Etta James recording of "Amen (This little light of mine.)"

We've just spotted Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, in a car on their way to the chapel. Markle is wearing a veil, and her white dress appears to have long sleeves, with a slightly off-the-shoulder cut. That's all NPR can reliably report for now.

Prince Harry has arrived with his brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, who is his best man. He and William are dressed in military clothing – they both served in the British Army. They were greeted by cheers outside St. George's Chapel. The two men removed their gloves and hats before proceeding into the chapel.

Prince Harry's hair looks more kept than usual, but no, he did not go for the full clean-shaven look, as some predicted. According to the official Kensington Palace update, Her Majesty The Queen gave Prince Harry, whose new royal title will be Duke of Sussex, permission to get married in the uniform. It is the frock coat uniform of the Blues and Royals.