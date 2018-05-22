Top Stories: Education Dept. Reviews Grant Program; Venezuela Sanctions

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Education Department Launches 'Top-To-Bottom' Review Of Teachers' Grant Program.

— President Trump Approves New Sanctions On Venezuela.

— Obamas Sign Deal With Netflix, Form 'Higher Ground Productions'.

— Australian Archbishop Found Guilty In Cover-Up Of Child Sex Abuse.

— Israel Says F-35s See First-Ever Combat With IDF Over Syria.

And here are more early headlines:

South Korean Leader Visits Trump Today. (CNN)

Facebook Chief To Apologize To European Lawmakers. (New York Times)

Explosions, Ashfall Continue From Hawaii Volcano. (Hawaii News Now)

Deadly Nipah Virus Spreads In India. (BBC)

1st Anniversary Of Deadly Manchester Concert Bombing. (Guardian)

Sony To Buy Most Of Music Publisher, EMI. (Variety)

Florida City Sends "Zombie Alert". (Miami Herald)