Top Stories: Primary Results Analyzed; Baptist Seminary Leader Removed

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Primary Takeaways: Voters Send Parties Further Apart.

— Head Of Southern Baptist Seminary Removed Over Remarks On Rape, Abuse Of Women.

— Australian Archbishop 'Stands Aside' Following Conviction For Concealing Sex Abuse.

— American Novelist Philip Roth, Author Of 'Portnoy's Complaint,' Dies At 85.

— In Taiwan, Debate Over History And Censorship As WWII TV Drama Is Canceled.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump To Visit New York, Speak On MS-13 Gang. (WSHU)

Israel Strikes Hamas Targets. (Haaretz)

Vegas Casino Workers Win Right To Strike. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

2 Sherpas Killed On Everest; 5 Climbers Have Died This Season. (AFP)

Giant Worms Have Been Quietly Arriving In France. (Washington Post)