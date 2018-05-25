Harvey Weinstein Surrenders To Authorities On Sexual Assault Charges

Updated at 8:40 a.m. ET

Harvey Weinstein surrendered Friday to authorities at a police station in New York City, where the Hollywood megaproducer has been charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for cases involving two different women.

"The NYPD thanks these brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice," the department said in a statement emailed to NPR on Friday. "The arrest and ensuing charges are the result of a joint investigation between the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office."

Weinstein arrived early in the morning at the New York Police Department's First Precinct in Lower Manhattan, ushered into the station by law enforcement officers as members of the media crowded behind metal barriers erected outside. He kept his gaze lowered while shuffled past a barrage of shouted questions.

Once one of the most powerful men in the film industry, Weinstein had long been rumored to have engaged in sexual misconduct — but it was not until reports in The New York Times and The New Yorker surfaced decades' worth of sexual assault and harassment allegations that the producer experienced his precipitate fall from grace last autumn.

One of the two women cited in Friday's charges, according to the Times' Ben Mueller, was actress Lucia Evans. As journalist Ronan Farrow reported in The New Yorker last year, Evans alleges that in 2004, Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him after luring her into a hotel room alone under false pretenses.

"I said, over and over, 'I don't want to do this, stop, don't,' " she told the publication, adding that in the end, "He's a big guy. He overpowered me."

Weinstein, for his part, has maintained that he is innocent of wrongdoing, asserting that any sexual encounters that he engaged in were consensual.

The Weinstein Co., the film studio he founded with his brother, Bob, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in March

Evans' allegation, along with dozens of others against Weinstein, helped catalyze a movement that came to be known by an oft-used social media hashtag, #MeToo. Since Evans and others came forward, scores of women have shared their own stories of suffering sexual assault and harassment — stories that have implicated powerful men in Hollywood and beyond, from media and literature to politics and music.