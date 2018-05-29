ABC Cancels 'Roseanne' After Racist Twitter Rant From Its Star

After Roseanne Barr posted a series of incendiary tweets, ABC canceled the reboot of her eponymous sitcom.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a one-sentence statement Tuesday.

In a now deleted tweet, Roseanne wrote of former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, if "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

Although Roseanne has long had a controversial Twitter presence, that comment crossed a line.

"I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans," Roseanne tweeted Tuesday morning. "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me—my joke was in bad taste."